Save $200 on the 512GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

Best Buy is selling the 512GB model for $1,299.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
13 inch M2 MacBook Pro
While all eyes are on the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a great laptop with the same chip. And today it’s got a great price too: Best Buy is selling the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $1,299, a savings of $200.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is identical to the M1 model apart from the faster chip, so it still has the same design with a Touch Bar and larger bezels. The cheaper configuration with 256GB is also on sale for $150 off, but we recommend the 512GB configuration with faster storage speeds. 

It might not be as attractive as the MacBook Air, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a great laptop at this price. So dump your FOMO over the new Midnight color and go grab one.

13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022, 512GB SSD)

MSRP: $1,499
Best Prices Today: $1499 at Apple | $1499.00 at Best Buy

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

