Apple’s September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and everything else to expect

Apple is expected to take the wraps off the new iPhone 14 at an event in September that could bring several other new products. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Apple’s iPhone event?

No invitations have been sent out, yet, but we expect that the next Apple event will be held on Tuesday September 13. (Last year the event was held on Tuesday September 14). That means invitations will arrive the week of September 5. However, notable leaker Max Weinbach recently tweeted that he’s “heard” a September 6 event is in the cards, so this year’s event could be earlier.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16th



not 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 7, 2022

What time will the iPhone event start?

While we don’t know the date for the next Apple event yet we can, based on previous events, predict that the Apple Event start time will be 10 a.m. in California. Here’s what that translates to in other countries around the world:

US: 10 a.m. (PDT), 11 a.m. (MDT), 12 p.m. (CDT), 1 p.m. (EDT)

UK: 6 p.m. (BST)

Europe: 7 p.m. (CEST)

Canada: 10 a.m. (PDT), 11 a.m. (MDT), 12 p.m. (CDT), 1 p.m. (EDT), 2 p.m. (ADT)

India: 10.30 p.m. (IST)

Singapore and China: The following day at 1 a.m.

Australia: The following day at 1 a.m. (AWST), 2.30 a.m. (ACST), 3 a.m. (AEST)

New Zealand: The following day at 5 a.m. (NZST)

Apple’s September events usually last between one and two hours.

What will Apple launch at the September event?

We expect the new iPhone 14 Pro will be the star of the event, but other new products are also likely on the way. Apple will also reportedly release the new iOS 16 and watchOS 9 operating systems, though reports say iPadOS 16, which is usually released at the same time as iOS, will launch at a later date. Here’s everything we expect from Apple’s September event:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

This render shows how the iPhone 14 Pro’s new display might look. Front Page Tech

It looks like we’ll be getting four new iPhones this year, but the line up will be a bit different to recent years with the demise of the iPhone mini and a new larger model taking its place. The Pro models are the ones getting the majority of the new features, as per the rumors.

iPhone 14: 6.1-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip.

6.1-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip. iPhone 14 Max: 6.7-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip.

6.7-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip. iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch display with ‘hole+pill’ design, always-on display, 48MP sensor, 8K video, A16 processor.

6.1-inch display with ‘hole+pill’ design, always-on display, 48MP sensor, 8K video, A16 processor. iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch display with, ‘hole+pill’ design, always-on display, 48MP sensor, 8K video, A16 processor.

iPhone 14 series.

Apple Watch Series 8, Pro, and SE 2

There’s more than one Apple Watch in the pipeline, it seems. The rumours point to three new Watches, an Apple Watch 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and a new Apple Watch with rugged or pro features.

Apple Watch 8: Same design, size (41mm and 45mm) and S7 chip as Apple Watch 7, but new ability to monitor user's temperature and alert to fever or track fertility.

Apple Watch SE 2: Same size (40mm or 44mm), optical heart sensor and an electrical heart sensor (ECG), always-on-display, S7 chip.

Apple Watch Pro: New larger 50mm size, titanium case, improve tracking metrics for extreme sports enthusiasts, better battery life.

The Appel Watch Series 8 could look a lot like the Series 7. IDG

AirPods Pro

The third-generation AirPods were updated last September bringing them closer than ever to the AirPods Pro, which are now pushing three years old. So it’s high time for some new AirPods Pro, and rumors suggest they will finally arrive in September.

AirPods Pro: Shorter stems, longer battery, Apple Lossless support.

We expect the following important dates will be revealed at the event if it is held on Tuesday, September 13:

Monday, September 19: Downloads begin for iOS 16. This is based on the fact that last year iOS 15 became available for download the day after the September event. However, in previous years the wait has been longer.

Downloads begin for iOS 16. This is based on the fact that last year iOS 15 became available for download the day after the September event. However, in previous years the wait has been longer. Friday, September 16: Pre-orders likely to begin for the new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches.

Pre-orders likely to begin for the new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Friday, September 23: On sale date likely for at least some models of the new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches, but expect stock to be in short supply. In previous years, some preorders were delayed.

Even with all these potential launches Apple won’t be done for the year. There will most likely be an October event at which we will see new Macs and new iPads along with the release of iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.