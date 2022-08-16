Donate to kids in need when you purchase PDF Reader Pro for $40

Everyone from students to office workers interacts with PDFs regularly. This file format is popular because you can view it on just about any device with a screen and internet connection. But they’re also tough to work with, which can be a hassle when studying or collaborating during group projects.

That’s where PDF Reader Pro can help. This app makes reading and editing PDFs seamless, which is just one reason why it’s installed on over 60 million devices worldwide. During our Back to Education event, you can buy a lifetime subscription for just $39.99, and $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to kids in need.

PDF Reader Pro is a macOS app that allows you to edit PDFs quickly and easily. It allows you to add or adjust images and text in your PDFs, so you don’t have to redo and save an entire document. You can also annotate docs with highlighting, text boxes, notes, and other markup tools. PDF Reader Pro even lets you convert files to iWork, Text, JPG, PNG, and HTML for easy sharing across devices. And if you find yourself studying late at night, the app features Night Mode to view your documents comfortably.

