Donate to a great cause when you buy this Magic TrackPad 2

If you’re looking for new gear and peripherals to help you reinvest in your education, then you can’t go wrong with an Apple Magic Trackpad 2. These nifty trackpads are much wider than the one on your MacBook, giving you more multi-touch flexibility as you sift through course materials. You can get one for $100.99 during our Back to Education event.

Plus, for every Magic Trackpad 2 sold during this promotion, we’ll donate $0.50 to a charity you can vote for via email, which you’ll receive after purchase. These organizations address major issues like underfunded schools, so you can support another student’s education while investing in your own.

This trackpad features an edge-to-edge glass surface, which allows your fingers to glide effortlessly as you click from window to window. Plus, it uses four pressure-sensitive force sensors, which could be helpful in applications like graphic design. It has everything you need to pair it to your Mac, including Bluetooth functionality. Finally, the slim, lightweight design allows you to easily slip it into your bag.

Macworld readers can get the Apple Magic TrackPad 2 for just $100.99 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24.

Apple A1535 Magic Trackpad 2 (Brand New Sealed) – $100.99

