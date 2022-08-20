Home / Audio
DealPost

These AirPods Pro-inspired earbuds are just $26, and your purchase helps kids in need

By DealPost Team
Earbuds
StackCommerce

One of the most annoying things you might encounter while studying or learning new skills is loud, distracting noises. Fortunately, these AirPods Pro-inspired wireless earbuds can get you in the zone, and they’re 75% off during our Back to Education event.

If you purchase these TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds before August 24, $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to a charity or school supporting kids in need. We’ll send you an email after your purchase so you can vote on the organization to send your donation to, so keep a lookout!

These TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds blend style, sound, and functionality into an affordable package. You’ll get up to three hours of playback time off a single charge, and the noise cancelation tech filters unwanted noise when working on your academic projects. Plus, their ergonomic design makes them ideal for sportier activities — the IPX7 waterproof rating ensures they won’t get damaged during a sweaty gym session. You could even use them to make hands-free calls!

Invest in your education with these TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds, which come with a convenient charging case, for $24.99. Once our Back to Education event concludes on August 24, you’ll receive another email announcing to the organization that we will send your donation, so stay tuned! 

TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case – $24.99

Rock Out and Help a Great Cause

Prices subject to change.