Take $100 off the new M2 MacBook Air in first major sale

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is getting rave reviews for everything but its price—it costs 20 percent more than the M1 model and starts at $1,199. But today it’s cheaper: Amazon is selling the M2 MacBook Air for $100 off in the first major sale we’ve ever tracked.

Two models are on sale: the 256GB model in gold for $1,099 and the 512GB model in space gray for $1,399. We recommend spending a little more as the low-end model comes with some serious shortcomings: the chip and SSD are slower, and the 30W power adapter isn’t as good as the 35W dual-USB-C Power Adapter you get with the higher models.

But otherwise, the two machines are identical. The M2 Air has a completely redesigned body that’s lighter and thinner, with slim bezels and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s also got MagSafe for fast charging, a 1080p webcam, and an 18-hour battery.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the M2 MacBook Air “wonderfully thin and light with a big beautiful display and killer battery life,” though we lamented that it’s “not quite as affordable as it used to be.” So go grab one right now before the price goes back up.