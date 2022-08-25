Macworld Podcast: The iPhone 14 and what to expect

The end of summer is approaching, and you know what that means: iPhone season is upon us! What’s coming out of the iPhone 14 rumor mill? Find out in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
Welcome to the Macworld Podcast, I’m Roman Loyola, here with Jason Cross and Michael Simon.
This is episode 805 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 805
Amazon
Get info
Click on the links below for more information on what we talked about on the show.
- Apple’s ‘Far out’ iPhone event will be held on September 7
- Apple’s September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and everything else to expect
- Major iPhone 14 leak reveals the good, the bad and the ‘weird’
- Why the iPhone 14 will be Apple’s riskiest launch ever
- The price of the iPhone 14 is going up–but will it be worth it?
- iOS 16: The complete guide to the next big iPhone update
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.