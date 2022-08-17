macOS Monterey 12.5.1 fixes critical flaws that have been exploited

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, an update to the Mac operating system. The release notes don’t have any detail on the update, only that it is “recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.”

The two security updates affect the Kernel and WebKit and are serious. Apple says the flaw may allow an app “to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges” and may have been actively exploited. Below are the security notes for the update:

Kernel Available for: macOS Monterey Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher WebKit Available for: macOS Monterey Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. WebKit Bugzilla: 243557 CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

Open System Preferences. Click on Software Update. Your Mac will spend a minute or so checking for updates, if an update is available for your Mac you’ll have the option to click on Upgrade Now and then download the installer for the update to macOS. While the installer is being downloaded you will be able to continue to use your Mac. Once the installer has downloaded you can click to install the new update. The Mac will need to restart to complete the installation.

You can also set your Mac to automatically update. For details on how to do that, and more information about updating macOS, read: How to update macOS.