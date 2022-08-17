Home / Software / News
macOS Monterey 12.5.1 fixes critical flaws that have been exploited

Update now to patch your Mac.
By Roman Loyola
Monterey 12.5.1
Apple

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, an update to the Mac operating system. The release notes don’t have any detail on the update, only that it is “recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.”

The two security updates affect the Kernel and WebKit and are serious. Apple says the flaw may allow an app “to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges” and may have been actively exploited. Below are the security notes for the update:

Kernel

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher

WebKit

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

WebKit Bugzilla: 243557

CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

How to update to macOS 12.5.1

  1. Open System Preferences.
  2. Click on Software Update.
  3. Your Mac will spend a minute or so checking for updates, if an update is available for your Mac you’ll have the option to click on Upgrade Now and then download the installer for the update to macOS.
  4. While the installer is being downloaded you will be able to continue to use your Mac. Once the installer has downloaded you can click to install the new update. The Mac will need to restart to complete the installation.

You can also set your Mac to automatically update. For details on how to do that, and more information about updating macOS, read: How to update macOS.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

