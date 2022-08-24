These noise-reducing earbuds are just $26, and a portion will be donated to charity

Studying requires sustained focus, which is why learners prefer the silence of a library or the solitude of an empty gym at 5 a.m. to retain information or develop muscle memory. Unfortunately, we won’t always have access to a quiet, uninterrupted practice session, but solid earbuds could help you drown out the noise.

One such pair is the Flux 7 TWS, a pair of noise-reducing earbuds that can help you focus on the task at hand. Plus, if you purchase these Bluetooth earbuds for $25.99 during our Back to Education event, $0.50 of the proceeds will help other students in need.

These earbuds are mainly designed for physical activity. They’re small and lightweight, making them easy to pack. They also sport an IPX4 waterproof derating, so you can wear them to the gym or in the rain without fear of damage.

While the Flux 7 TWS is specifically designed for sports, that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of its features in the study room. These earbuds automatically pair with your phone when you open the case, then shut off when you return them. Speaking of, the case features a 2,000mAh battery which can double as a power bank for your phone in a pinch.

During our Back to Education promotion, ending August 24, you can purchase the Flux 7 TWS Bluetooth Earbuds for $25.99 or 74% off. You’ll get an email after purchase to vote for a school or charity you’d like us to donate to, and the winner will be announced once this event ends.

