The App Store’s #1 scanning app is $40, and a portion supports a great cause

Studying can be quite cumbersome, despite the technology available at our fingertips. For example, many resources you may reference are tied to physical media such as books and paper handouts, which could be a nightmare to save digitally.

iScanner, the App Store’s top scanning app, solves that handily. You can scan paper documents such as notes, fax papers, book pages, and more using just your phone. Lifetime subscriptions are available for just $39.99 during our Back to Education promotion, and $0.50 of your purchase can help address issues like under-funded schools and food insecurity.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store with over 80 million downloads, iScanner is specifically designed to handle a broad range of physical documents, ranging from ID cards to passports. Everything you scan can be saved to PDF, JPG, or TXT, and it uses OCR to recognize text automatically, even if it’s on a photo or work of art. Then, you can edit your scans with color correction and noise removal, organize them into folders, and secure them behind PINs so only appropriate parties can view them.

iScanner isn’t just a camera app. If you’re stuck on math homework, simply point your camera at a formula, and iScanner will solve it for you. Or, you can measure an object’s dimensions or the area of a room quickly. It’ll even count similar objects to save you time while taking inventory.

You can purchase a lifetime subscription to iScanner for $39.99 before August 24. After purchase, you can vote on a charity to send your donation to via email, and you’ll get a follow-up email announcing where your contribution will ultimately be sent.

Prices subject to change.