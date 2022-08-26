Need a new MacBook Air? Go refurbished and save hundreds.

Earlier this summer, MacWorld reviewed the latest iteration of Apple’s uber-popular MacBook Air by calling it “just right for nearly every user.” Superlatives are nothing new when it comes to the ultra-thin, ultra-powerful laptop model that’s become the perfect standard bearer for the company between the handheld power of iPhones and iPads and the more labor-intensive tasks of the desk-bound iMac.

Of course, the true secret of the MacBook Air is that it’s been an industry-leading rig for the past 15 years. Rather than dropping $1,200 on the latest model, step back a few generations and still enjoy premium computing power with a refurbished MacBook Air for only $290.99, nearly 80% off the regular price.

While this 2014 model certainly doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of its new baby brother, you’d still likely be surprised at how well this laptop holds up to the modern workflow. With a premium 1440p resolution screen and a blistering dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, this MacBook Air is ready for all your personal and professional projects, backed by 4GB of RAM, an Intel HD Graphics 5000 graphics card, a 720p iSight camera, 256GB of storage space, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Each refurbished unit has also been thoroughly inspected and tested to be working at peak performance, with only some slight blemishes or scratches to show its age.

Save almost $1,000 off the price of buying new and get this MacBook Air now for just $290.99 while this offer lasts.

MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5 256GB – Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle – $290.99

Get the deal for $290.99

Prices subject to change