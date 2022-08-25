Get the no. 1-rated smart door lock available — and save $20 too.

Everybody appreciates the additions of smart home technology, but nobody looks forward to the bill when you need to replace virtually every item in your home with its newer, smarter cousin.

With the Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock, residents get the benefits of fully controllable smart access to their home, but without replacing their current trusty deadbolt.

The Aegis sticks easily over your existing deadbolt so even your old key still works. But now, all it will take is a fingerprint or even facial recognition to unlock your front door. You can even set the unit to auto-lock as you leave and auto-unlock when you get home.

Of course, everything is customized through the Bosma app, allowing homeowners to set specific guest access, including a temporary or permanent password for each person, all managed simply right from the app.

Backed with bank-grade AES-128 advanced encryption, the Aegis is a staunch defender of your home, including a built-in 6-axis sensor to let you know if you left the door ajar. It’ll also sound an automatic siren and send you immediate notifications if the lock detects any break-in attempts.

Regularly $119.99, you can save $20 off the price of the Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock now and get it for only $99.99. Just use the coupon code SMARTLOCK during checkout to get the discounted price.

BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock – $99.99

Lock it up for $99.99

Prices subject to change