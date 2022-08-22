Apple’s Self Service Repair program comes to MacBooks

Earlier this year, Apple launched its Self Service Repair program for iPhone, selling genuine Apple parts and tools for users to make certain repairs to their smartphones. While some have called it a good step in the Right to Repair movement, others criticized the effort as a half-hearted attempt by Apple to get regulators off its back.

Now, Apple has announced that the Self Service Repair program is coming to Mac notebooks. It begins on August 23, where users will be able to buy genuine Apple parts and tools to repair MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops in the “M1 family of products.” It is unclear if that includes the new M2 MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Customers will be able to buy the tools and parts from Apple’s Self Service Repair store, and examine manuals in the Manuals section of the Apple support site.

Apple says the Self Service Repair program will come to additional countries (beginning in Europe), and additional Mac models, later this year. There will be more than a dozen different repair types for each Mac model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with assurances from Apple that there are more to come.

As repair tools can be prohibitively expensive for everyday users, Apple will offer one-week rental kits for $49 (with free shipping).