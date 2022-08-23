Save $100 on the speediest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

While the redesigned M2 MacBook Air might be the model everyone’s talking about, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent laptop that’s just as fast. And today it’s on sale for a great price: Amazon is selling the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro in silver with 512GB of storage for $1,299, a savings of $100.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is identical to the previous model apart from the faster chip, so it still has the same classic design with a Touch Bar. It features a more powerful M2 chip than the entry level MacBook Air, better sustained performance, and up to 20 hours of battery life. This model has 512GB of storage, which we recommend over the slower 256GB option.

So if you’re looking for a solid laptop that will last all day and handle all of your tasks, grab this deal right now.