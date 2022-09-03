September 7’s iPhone 14 launch is just the start of an avalanche of Apple releases

September is always a huge month for Apple fans. It’s usually the month in which the new iPhones are unveiled, along with the new Apple Watch. This year, that means the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and a brand new Apple Watch Pro.

It’s also when the new operating systems start to exit their beta cycles and are generally available to the public. We’ll get iOS 16 and watchOS 9, but iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura probably won’t land until October.

Of course, there’s the usual services updates as well–weekly releases for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade–and there’s always a chance that Apple will unveil some other new products at its September 7 ‘Far out’ event. So take a deep breath and check out everything we expect this September.

Far Out event

Apple’s biggest product is the iPhone, so its biggest launch of this year is the iPhone 14. We expect four models at this year’s event, which has been dubbed Far Out: regular and Pro models in both standard and Max sizes. The Pro is shaping up to be the big star, with a new always-on display, big camera enhancements, and the new A16 processor, but the new larger iPhone 14 Plus is sure to be a popular pick as well. You can find out everything we think we know about the iPhone 14 in our preview roundup.

The new Apple Watch always accompanies the new iPhones. This year’s model, the Apple Watch Series 8, is not expected to be a huge departure, but a new temperature sensor should make for a nice addition. We think Apple might introduce a new Apple Watch SE as well, for the budget-conscious. The biggest Apple Watch rumor—literally—is the Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to have a new design, larger display, rugged body, and bigger battery than the Series 8.

Apple has a lot of other irons in the fire, hardware-wise, and it might announce second-generation AirPods Pro or another device at the event. But there will also likely be a second fall event in October as well, so don’t expect new Macs or iPads at this event.

It’s finally time for some of Apple’s big fall operating system updates to leave beta and become available for all. While iOS, tvOS, and watchOS are going to drop in September, iPadOS has been delayed until October and macOS Ventura will probably release around the same time. Beta releases for those two will continue throughout the month.

iOS 16.0: iOS 16 brings some really great new features, and we expect the final version to launch just before the new iPhones go on sale on the 2nd week of September.

watchOS 9.0: watchOS 9 brings enhancements to sleep tracking, fitness features, and watch faces. It should launch together with iOS 16.0 before the Apple Watch Series 8.

tvOS 16.0: While tvOS 16 doesn’t bring a lot in the way of new features, it will still be updated this fall to keep in line with Apple’s other OSes. It will likely launch together with iOS and watchOS.

iPadOS 16.1 beta: Apple’s going to skip the release of iPadOS 16.0 and instead make the first release 16.1 later this fall (we think October). That’s already the version number of the latest beta, which will continue throughout the month. A big focus is on improving the new Stage Manager multitasking feature.

macOS 13 Ventura beta: Highlights of macOS 13 include Continuity Camera, new Weather and Clock apps, Stage Manager, and lots of app updates. The latest macOS release often lags behind iOS and the last few releases were in October or November. As Stage Manager is a feature of macOS as well, changes made in the iPadOS version will have to be mirrored here. What’s more, macOS Ventura has some big problems with its System Settings app.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in July. This month leans heavily on children’s programming. If you want to know what’s coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Life by Ella: Ella returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds, and a major seize-the-day mentality. Released September 2

Central Park (Season 3): An animated comedy musical about a family that lives in Central Park and the wealthy hotel heiress trying to buy it. September 9

Gutsy: A documentary series inspired by The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience by Chelsea and Hillary Clinton. September 9

Sago Mini Friends: An animated series for preschoolers to help teach them about gratitude. Based on characters from the Sago Mini World app. September 16

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A comedy/drama film based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies now in the Army, fighting in Vietnam. September 30

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Season 2): The second season of the animated kids show takes Wolfboy, to a new realm underneath the Everything Factory that is responsible for all of the destruction in the universe. September 30

Get Rolling with Otis (Season 2): Based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, this animated series brings kids Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the tractor and all his friends. September 30

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Some games are released with no forewarning, but you’ll often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

Hanx 101 Trivia: Test your trivia knowledge by yourself or in a head-to-head trivia standoff. Released September 2

Horizon Chase 2: Fast-paced arcade racing in the tradition of 80s and 90s racers like Out Run. September 9

Garden Tails: Match and Grow: A relaxing match-3 puzzle game where you collect animals, flowers, and plants. September 16

Shovel Knight Dig: A new adventure and story in the classic Shovel Knight side-scrolling franchise. September 23

GRIS+: A beautiful, dreamlike adventure whose story unfolds with almost no text, and no way to really fail or die. It’s an interactive story. September 30