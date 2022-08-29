Apple’s Far Out event might have a One More Thing–but not the one you want

With Apple’s Far Out event set for Wednesday, September 7, we’re still collecting rumors leading up to the big day. And the latest suggests Apple might bring back its famous “One More Thing” announcement—but don’t get too excited.

According to Macotakara, Apple will use the trademark phrase to hype the Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to have a new rugged case and a larger display. Reports say the screen will likely be 1.99 inches, which is significantly bigger than the current 1.77-inch model. It’s also expected to have a bigger battery, flatter design, and satellite connectivity, with a sky-high price tag as high as $899.

That’s a pretty niche product for a One More Thing. Apple has previously used the iconic phrase to launch the iPhone X, Apple Music, MacBook Air, AirPort, and the original Apple Watch, all of which are products that have broad appeal. With a high price tag and giant display, the Apple Watch Pro is unlikely to move the needle on sales and probably won’t entice too many people to buy one, even with a tantalizing One More Thing introduction.

More so, Apple has a lot of rumored products that would fit very well in the One More Thing slot: an AR headset, Apple Car, 14-inch iPad Pro, to name just a few. When people see the One More Thing card appear on the stage, anticipation will be high and the Apple Watch Pro might not live up to it.

But still, the Far Out event is shaping up to be a good one, with huge changes expected for the iPhone 14 Pro, a new Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro, and now a possible One More Thing slot for the Apple Watch Pro. We’ll be watching at 10am P.T. on September 7.