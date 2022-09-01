Home / Mac
Save an insane $400 on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros right now

Amazon is selling the 14-inch and 16-inch models for the best prices we've ever seen.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
14-inch MacBook Pro 2021
The MacBook Air may be Apple’s cool new laptop, but if you want the most power, the MacBook Pro is a much better machine. And today it’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen: Amazon is selling the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro for an incredible savings of $400 off, the lowest price we’ve ever seen by $100. And they’re all shipping immediately.

This sale is on the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a full M1 Pro processor and either the 512GB or 1TB configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other than the storage, the models are identical other than the display size (14.2-inch vs 16-2-inch). You get an M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, Liquid Retina XDR display, excellent battery life, fast charging, and an array of ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and MagSafe.

We’ve heard rumors that a faster M2 Pro model may be on the way, but they won’t be on sale for a while. So head over to Amazon and grab one before the price goes back up.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

