Macworld Podcast: ‘Far Out’ September 7 Apple event preview

Apple’s big “Far Out” event is coming! What can we expect to see? We know we’ll see the iPhone 14, but what else? New Apple Watches? How about an update to the AirPods Pro? We talk about the upcoming Far Out event in this episode of the Macworld Podcast! Stick around.

This is episode 806 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

