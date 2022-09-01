Macworld Podcast: ‘Far Out’ September 7 Apple event preview

Apple’s big “Far Out” event is coming! What can we expect to see? We know we’ll see the iPhone 14, but what else? New Apple Watches? How about an update to the AirPods Pro? We talk about the upcoming Far Out event in this episode of the Macworld Podcast! Stick around.
This is episode 806 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 806
Amazon
Get info
Click on the links below to learn more about what we talked about on the show.
- Apple’s Far Out iPhone 14 event: Everything you need to know
- Apple’s Far Out event may bring the iPhone into deep space–if carriers play ball
- Apple Watch Pro might be the next One More Thing: Here’s what we know about it
- Apple trademark filing points to a new ‘Reality’ ahead of iPhone 14 event
- 5 truly Far Out products Apple could launch on September 7
- Here’s what Apple will and won’t announce on Sept. 7 (other than a new iPhone and Apple Watch)
- Five iPhone 14 Pro features we can’t wait to see at the Far Out event
While we didn’t go into great detail in this episode about the iPhone 14, we did dedicate a whole episode last week to the new phone. Here’s how to listen to the Macworld Podcast episode 805 that previews the iPhone 14.
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.