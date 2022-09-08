Home / Apple
Get more than half off these impressive AirPod dupes today

By DealPost Team
Airpods
Looking for some great quality AirPod dupes without the Apple price tag? These Flawless Sound Bluetooth earbuds not only deliver hi-fi sound quality, but today we’ve found them on sale for just $29.99 — that’s a huge 61% discount off their regular price of $76.

With simple and fast Bluetooth pairing, you’ll be able to connect these buds quickly to any Bluetooth-supporting device, before enjoying their ergonomic fit and comfortable design all day long, thanks to five hours of use time on a charge – perfect for relaxing, commuting or working out (which is also useful, as they’re sweat-resistant, too). 

The sound quality also sets these earbuds apart from other AirPod dupes. Hi-fi and surround sound quality, combined with sound-isolating tech and active noise reduction functions make your music or calls sound louder and clearer, too. 

Grab these Flawless Sound Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds on sale with 61% off, for $29.99, now (reg. $76). 

 

