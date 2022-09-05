Forget Far Out–Apple’s October event is the one to watch

Oh, we devoted Apple users sure do love Apple events, don’t we? And after a torturous 92 days after the last Apple event (WWDC 2022), we’re finally getting another one, the “Far Out” event on Tuesday where we’ll get the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and possibly new AirPods Pro.

But Apple often has two events during the second half of the year. Assuming there’s a second event–and it seems like there will be one this year–it’s usually Mac-focused and happens in October or early November. In the past, this event highlights updates to Mac models that are very popular with holiday shoppers.

I’m always interested in Apple releases, and I look forward to the iPhone event just like anyone else. But this year, the iPhone event seems like it’ll be a yawner compared to what could happen in the Mac event later this fall. However, the possibilities for this season’s Mac releases are more intriguing than usual, which makes this second event much more alluring than the “Far Out” event.

“Far Out” could feature updates to the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods. Dennis Brendel/Unsplash

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8: Big deal

Apparently, Apple’s theme this fall is “bigger is better.” The big news (pun intended) about the iPhone lineup that will get people talking is the new, larger non-Pro phone, the discontinuation of the mini model, and the lack of a phone with a screen under 6.1 inches. Then there’s also the new rugged Apple Watch model and its XXL design. While a bigger case allows for more freedom to implement features, there’s nothing groundbreaking about making a bigger model.

The revamped notch on the front could be innovative if it leads to something new with the front camera, Face ID, and the display, but in this instance, it’s merely a redesign. We’ll see a tiny bit larger screen due to a decrease in the bezels, but it’s so small that you won’t notice it. An always-on display will be nice, but extremely overdue. And Apple will probably reveal new color options for the iPhone–that’s great, nice new colors that most people will cover up with a case.

The real innovation for the iPhone–the 48MP rear camera–will probably be available only on the Pro models, which will feature another exclusive part, the A16 processor. The camera and to a lesser extent, the A16, are the only things to get excited about at this event.

The innovation showcase is on the Mac

That second fall Apple event, though, is shaping up to be a doozy, because we could be in for some earth-shaking Mac announcements.

The first is the intro of the new Mac Pro. It’s one of two Macs left in Apple’s lineup that still uses Intel processors, and Apple teased it during the “Peek Performance” event back in March. This will be a chance to see what Apple can do when it is tasked with building a computer made for the most demanding user. What kind of processing muscle will it flex? How creative will the case design be? What surprises are in store? Sure, the Mac Pro is a computer most of us can’t afford, but it’s a computer everyone–Mac and PC users alike–has been anticipating for over two years now.

The replacement for the 2019 Mac Pro will be the Mac announcement of the year. Foundry

The Mac Pro alone makes this second event more appealing than “Far Out,” but that’s not all Apple has in store. There’s also the replacement of the current $1,099 Intel-based Mac mini. Rumor says that this new Mac mini may feature a new design, as well as a new M2 Pro chip. Apple could also upgrade the current M1 Mac mini to the M2, a chip that made its debut in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this past spring. Rumors have also floated around that we could see small upgrades to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, so Apple has a lot on tap.

When Apple started the M-series transition, it gave new life to the Mac. This event will complete the rollout and it will provide a roadmap for what to expect in the future. That’s exciting, especially when you compare that to the already-mature iPhone lineup. With the Mac, the chips gains are bigger, the innovations are stronger, and the future is brighter.

The one thing that could change everything

There is one thing Apple could do during its “Far Out” event to make it the most exciting event this year, and it’s not new AirPods: it’s the reveal of the long-rumored AR/VR headset. Rumors have it that “Far Out” could have a “One more thing” moment that Apple is famous for, and an AR/VR headset would fit that role and the theme of the event perfectly.

I don’t think that’s going to happen, though. Such a reveal would overshadow the iPhone 14, and I don’t think Apple wants to do that. But it would fit well in Apple’s second fall event. As cool as the Mac Pro reveal will be, it’s a Mac not everyone can afford, which might damper the buzz around it with general consumers. And the Mac mini, is still well, just a Mac mini. An AR/VR headset reveal, even if it’s just a preview, would get everyone talking without overshadowing the Mac Pro–a machine that’s pretty perfect for AR/VR development.

If a headset makes an appearance, it would make it the event of the year, no question. But even without Apple Reality, Apple’s second event will be the one to watch this year—even if you’re planning to buy a new iPhone.