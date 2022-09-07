Connect to a variety of devices with 23% off this 4-in-1 storage drive

Transferring files between Apple and other devices can be tricky, largely due to Lightning ports. Apple might one day update the iPhone with USB-C, but if you plan on using your Lightning-based phone for a while, you’ll need a quick, effective way to share documents.

Cloud storage is an option, but USB thumb drives don’t require you to deal with pesky web connectivity issues. And this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive featuring a Lightning connector might be just what you’re looking for at just $22.99.

This USB drive is easily pocketable, measuring just 1.8 inches long and wide. But inside, you’ll find 64GB of flash storage offering 25MB/s transfer speeds. But where it really shines is its versatility; it boasts four connectors: Lightning, USB-C, USB-A, and Micro USB. This allows you to save and share files from a variety of devices such as phones, laptops, tablets, or even your PlayStation 5.

Easily share files between iPhones and Android phones, tablets, and Windows PCs with the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, available now for $22.99 or 23% off.

4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive – $22.99

Four Heads is Better Than One

Prices subject to change