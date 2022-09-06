Stay charged during emergencies with $98 off this solar generator

You can’t always rely on your electrical grid, especially if you live in an area that experiences frequent blackouts. Luckily, the sun won’t shut off anytime soon, so if your power shuts off due to storms, timed outages, or other emergencies, this Geneverse Solar Generator can provide your appliances with reliable electricity in a pinch.

This kit comprises the HomePower ONE and SolarPower ONE. The former is a 1,002Wh emergency power supply, which Geneverse claims can provide appliances up to seven days of power at full charge. Small devices like phones, laptops, and tablets are supported with two USB-C ports and two USB-A connectors. Its three AC outlets are rated at 1,000W and can provide 2,000W of surge power at 110V, allowing you to support heavy appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, portable air conditioners, and the like. You can recharge it using a wall outlet, your car, or the SolarPower ONE solar panels.

The SolarPower ONE features two 100W monocrystalline solar panels made from durable materials. You can set them up in as little as 30 seconds, and they connect to your HomePower ONE and other gadgets via USB-C or USB-A.

If you ever experience an untimely power outage, you’ll see why Amazon customers rated the HomePower ONE and SolarPower ONE 4.5 out of five stars. And now, you can purchase the Geneverse Solar Generator on sale for $1,499, down from $1,597.

Geneverse Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE

