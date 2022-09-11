Home
DealPost

This 4K dual-camera drone is 48% off now

By DealPost Team
Drone
StackCommerce

With all the great photography tools being built into the next iOS, now’s the time to accessorize your iPhone or iPad with more shooting options. The Ninja Dragon Phantom Z gives you two cameras and multiple easy ways to fly, and right now it’s 48% off!

This dual camera drone sports both a built-in 4K camera upfront and a 1080p camera in the belly to shoot dynamic photos and video from multiple angles. It’s also engineered to be easy to fly, with a three-way obstacle avoidance system keeping it away from dangers, a headless mode so you won’t need to remember to change settings before launch, and one-key takeoff and landing to ensure your drone comes home safely every time.

Drones can add powerful elements to your videos and photos. This easy-to-fly shooter gives you all the tools you need to capture great shots for $86.99, 48% off the $169 MSRP.

Prices subject to change.