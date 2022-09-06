The starting price for the iPhone 14 could jump by more than $200 in some countries

A French website claims that a source has shared the prices for the new iPhone 14 range, which is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out event on Wednesday, September 7.

We’d suggest that you take the claim with some skepticism as there are a few discrepancies that make us question its validity. For example, the list refers to the iPhone 14 Max, while in recent days the general consensus has moved towards the new larger standard iPhone being called the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition these prices are only for the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, when Apple also sells 1TB variants of the Pro models and is rumored to be launching a 2TB model.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the information, we should probably expect prices somewhat similar to those quoted by iPhon.fr.

Right now Apple France sells the 128GB iPhone 13 mini for €809, roughly $799. The mini model is set to be discontinued with the introduction of the new iPhone 14 Plus. When the iPhone 14 launches the new starting price for the range will be €1,029 for the 6.1inch iPhone 14, claims the source. That’s an increase of €230 (approx $227.52) compared to the starting price of the iPhone 13 range.

Comparing like-for-like the picture isn’t much better: the 128GB iPhone 13 costs €909 currently (roughly $899), so the new price will still be a €120 ($119) increase on the price of the predecessor. In fact, every variant will cost consumers €120 ($119) more compared to the iPhone 13 series, if these prices are correct.

Apple sells the iPhone 13 mini for $699 in the U.S. The new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 is expected to start at the same $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus at $899 with larger price hikes for the Pro models. In January 2022, LeaksApple Pro on Twitter reported that Apple “is currently considering” bumping the prices of the Pro iPhones by $100 apiece, pushing the iPhone 14 Pro to $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to $1,199.

14: $799

14 Max: $899

14 Pro: $1099

14 Pro Max: $1199



Apple is currently considering this.



Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.



Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.



Will keep you updated. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 9, 2022

As for the new entry in the line up: the iPhone 14 Plus will, apparently, cost €100 more than the iPhone 14 in France. That seems to correlate with the price difference between the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 in 2021.

It may not be the case that these prices increases translate to the US. When Apple launched the M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air a number of territories saw a price increase while the U.S. prices remained the same, or even, in the case of the MacBook Air, dropped.